Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 235.80 ($2.93).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 313 ($3.89) to GBX 334 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.61) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 222.20 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.60 ($3.65). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £570.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,000.00%.

In other news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 29,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.88), for a total value of £68,994.48 ($85,686.14). Insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

