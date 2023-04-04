Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 796.50 ($9.89).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.45) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.44) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.80) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 987 ($12.26) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.31) per share, with a total value of £6,000,000 ($7,451,564.83). 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistry Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Vistry Group Increases Dividend

LON VTY opened at GBX 789 ($9.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 769.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 680.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 937.49, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 502 ($6.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 970.50 ($12.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.40) dividend. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,547.62%.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

