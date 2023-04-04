Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.97.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$660.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.24. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$14.03.
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
