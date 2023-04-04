Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.43.

A number of research firms have commented on VTNR. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,483.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,483.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,333 shares of company stock worth $1,461,998 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048,174 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $13,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 776,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 296.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTNR opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

