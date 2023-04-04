Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of AAWW opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

