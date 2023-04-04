Brokers Set Expectations for The Allstate Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.15. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Allstate Trading Up 3.1 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.08.

Shares of ALL opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. Allstate has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 30.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 400.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 83,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 66,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.