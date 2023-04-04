FY2024 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Uni-Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered Uni-Select from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$50.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$46.41 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$26.04 and a twelve month high of C$47.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.97.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

