Lassonde Industries Inc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$209.50 and a 12 month high of C$269.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

