Shaw Communications Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Sunday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shaw Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SJR. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.