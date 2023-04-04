Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Sherwin-Williams Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

NYSE SHW opened at $226.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.06. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

