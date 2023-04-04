Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

