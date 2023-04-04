IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note issued on Saturday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IGM Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.04) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IGMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $28.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,970 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.