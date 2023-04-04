HEICO Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEICO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of HEI opened at $172.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.94. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 12.2% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in HEICO by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

