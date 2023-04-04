Eyenovia, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Eyenovia stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $139.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.67.
In other Eyenovia news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
