FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a report issued on Sunday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

