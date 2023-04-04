HC Wainwright Weighs in on American Resources Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 million, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Resources by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

