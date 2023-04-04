HC Wainwright Weighs in on American Resources Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.
American Resources Stock Performance
Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 million, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 0.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Resources (AREC)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.