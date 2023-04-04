Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $377,321,000. Amundi increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after buying an additional 5,916,905 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,131 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

