Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $7.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $30.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Albemarle stock opened at $218.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,058,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

