AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £101 ($125.43) to £119 ($147.79) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($155.24) to £135 ($167.66) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.