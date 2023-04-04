National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 39,612 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,401 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 62,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $230.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $371.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.