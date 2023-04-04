National Bank of Canada FI Buys 9,753 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Progressive by 11.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

Progressive Stock Up 1.4 %

PGR stock opened at $145.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 122.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

