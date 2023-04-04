National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 152,387 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 683.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,387 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,998,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,765,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,558,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,535,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,584,000 after buying an additional 46,465 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on H shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

