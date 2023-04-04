DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 686,011 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $521,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,092 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

