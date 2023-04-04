Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Position Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $223.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $773,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,229,644. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.40.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

