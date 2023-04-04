National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 112,966.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 677,800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $18,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

