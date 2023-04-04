Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Toast were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Toast by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Toast by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Toast by 11.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at $80,930,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,675 shares of company stock worth $8,516,086. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

NYSE:TOST opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

