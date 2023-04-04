Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 2,389 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Block were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Block by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,605,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Block by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,915,000 after buying an additional 426,204 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,868,000 after acquiring an additional 162,870 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.81.

SQ opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,521,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,671 shares of company stock worth $22,374,833. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

