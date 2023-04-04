Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.14.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company's stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $253.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

