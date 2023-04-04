Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETN opened at $170.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

