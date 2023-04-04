Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $183.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.