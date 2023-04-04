ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Short Interest Up 5.7% in March

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

