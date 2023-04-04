Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Update

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,381,515. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

