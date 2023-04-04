Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Up 6.0% in March

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 22,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Bilibili Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BILI stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,218 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,273,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,233,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 394,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bilibili by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

