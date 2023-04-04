Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

