Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.