Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

