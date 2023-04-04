Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 13,007 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

