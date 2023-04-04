Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,704.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 209,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 203,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 611,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,955,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology



Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

