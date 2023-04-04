4,330 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CMC opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.