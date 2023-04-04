Forum Financial Management LP Takes $210,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $236.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average of $225.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $265.51.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.