Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 70,508 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,610,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,508 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $661,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,755 shares of company stock worth $34,368,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $243.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

