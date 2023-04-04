1,215 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $178.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

