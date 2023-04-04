Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 120.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 46.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 40,240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 50.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 120.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

