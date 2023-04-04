Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 133,105 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Articles

