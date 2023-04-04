Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 7,853 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,590 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.