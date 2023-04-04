Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.93.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

