Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 473.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OVV stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

