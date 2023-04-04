Forum Financial Management LP Purchases New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after buying an additional 777,200 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after buying an additional 1,951,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,915,000 after buying an additional 2,765,380 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.8 %

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.