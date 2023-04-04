Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 602.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Senseonics by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 396,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Senseonics by 61.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Shares of SENS opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

