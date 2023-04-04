Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes $130,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSBC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in HSBC by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 509.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.69) to GBX 840 ($10.43) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.08) to GBX 650 ($8.07) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.76) to GBX 780 ($9.69) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

